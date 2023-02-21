Former UGA QB David Greene on Mike Bobo, ‘Night to Shine’

David Greene, who gathered with some of his former UGA football teammates for last week’s ‘Night to Shine’ event, was not surprised that the Bulldogs moved so quickly to hire Mike Bobo as the replacement for Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“I certainly knew that Coach Bobo was qualified,” Greene told DawgNation on Tuesday. “There’s no doubt about that, with (Bobo’s) history at Georgia, his history of being a head coach (at Colorado State), and the amount of experience he had. I certainly knew he would be on the shortlist.”

Greene, 40, was one of several former Georgia standouts to volunteer at the ‘Night to Shine’ event, held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Feb. 10. It was a prom night experience celebrating people with special needs, centered on “God’s Love.” The event was sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and some other former Georgia players among the 400+ volunteers were Jon Stinchcomb, Terrence Edwards, Charles Grant, Georgia Foster and Musa Smith.

“The ‘Night to Shine’ was so much fun,” Greene said. “It was so good to see the former players and guys we played with. Then, to see the faces of the kids, it was so much fun. When they got dropped off right there at the front … at the red carpet, you had all of these kids lined up and cheering them on. It was such a cool experience. You could tell they all had different personalities. Some of them were like ‘I don’t know if I am really sure about this.’ Others were running down that red carpet like they were owning it. It was a great night, and I know the parents were appreciative.

“The people who set it up, they did a fantastic job. They took care of the parents, and provided a really cool environment (for the participants). It was just a really fun night for everyone – and selflessly me, too. It was fun to get to see a bunch of my old buddies. We’re all so busy with our life and our kids, it’s hard to see each other as much as we’d like. It was just a great night together, and a lot of fun.”

Stinchcomb, the former UGA All-American at offensive tackle, also shared in the praise: “As we finished the night, the common sentiment was we can only hope our distinguished guests had as much fun as we did. The atmosphere was one of the most enjoyable I’ve been a part of — to the joy of attendees and the quality of the event that Dunwoody United Methodist had put together .. from the decorations to the DJ, and karaoke – so many fun activities. The entire spirit of the evening was really enjoyable. We were all honored to be a part of it.”

The former players also talked briefly about the current UGA team, which is the two-time defending national champions. Bobo was quickly hired after Monken accepted a similar role with the NFL’s Ravens on Feb. 14.