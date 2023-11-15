For as much hand-wringing as there was this offseason about replacing former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Mike Bobo has proven plenty capable of guiding Georgia’s offense.

The Bulldogs are averaging 40.6 points per game and 504.8 yards per game so far this season. That ranks sixth and fifth respectively in the country in those metrics.

For his work, Bobo was recognized as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Monken was a finalist for the award last season before he was ultimately hired to be the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

More important than the recognition of the award to Bobo though is the respect of his players and fellow coaches.

He very clearly has that.

“When he first got taken over, he did a lot to help us,” offensive guard Tate Ratledge said. “Keeping a lot of the lingo around. Same words for stuff. His process through 10 games, I don’t think he’s cold off since. He’s gotten hotter and hotter and I just love having him around.”

Bobo was around the team last season as an analyst. He would help with play design and occasionally pop in on meetings with the Georgia tight end room.

Last season Monken expressed gratitude for how Bobo helped, along with the rest of the Georgia staff. It’s a collaborative effort in conducting the Georgia offense.

That’s still the case this season. And while Bobo has earned public praise, he also knows the entire Georgia offensive staff has played a role in how well the Bulldogs have played on offense.

“He relies heavily on his staff. He’d be the first to tell you he’s got an incredible staff. Dell, Hartley, B-Mac, Searels are incredible, and the analysts are incredible,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So when you put an incredible staff together, you get good decision-making, innovative, a lot of ideas. They present each week to him so that he has good material to pick from.”

Georgia has only recently gotten back to full strength on the offensive side of the ball. Ladd McConkey missed the first four games of the season. Tight end Brock Bowers missed two games against Florida and Missouri.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims returned to action after missing six games due to injury. Ole Miss was the first time all season all three players shared the field together. The Bulldogs averaged a staggering 10.0 yards per play in the win.

As Georgia enters its closing stretch of the season, Bobo at least seems to have a full cupboard of ingredients to cook with.

“His ability to adapt to the personnel we have. I mean, he’s had a very rotating lineup. I mean, he’s had this guy in, that guy out; this guy in, that guy,” Smart said. “He did have two tight ends; he didn’t have two tight ends. Pearce’s been injured twice, Lawson’s been hurt, Brock’s been hurt. I mean, he’s had backs in and out, in and out. Wideouts in and out, in and out, so the ability to teach concepts and have plug-and-play players [stands out]. His development of the quarterback, his leadership and messaging to the offense is critical ‘cause I’m not over there all the time. So he has to be the leader and voice of reason.”

Georgia’s next test comes this Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee’s defense ranks second in sacks and tackles for loss in the SEC, with the Volunteers making things difficult for opposing offenses.

If the Bulldogs are to come away with another big win on Saturday, Georgia is going to need Bobo and the offense to deliver once again.

Given the recent run of form, there’s real confidence that will continue.

“He’s done a great job through the whole transition. I think we started to finally build an identity after a couple of games,’ Bowers said. “It took us a little bit to get rolling and get some of the kinks worked out, but I feel like we found an identity as an offense and have been rolling.”

Brock Bowers raves about the job of Mike Bobo