When Mike Bobo was on stage to be recognized as one of the top assistant coaches in college football, the Georgia offensive coordinator spent most of the time passing credit to those around him: his father, his wife and the Georgia coaching staff.

Bobo was a third-time finalist (2012, 2023 and 2025) for the Broyles Award, in its 30th year. During the award ceremony Thursday evening, ESPN’s Holly Rowe interviewed each of the finalists.

Rowe started off talking to Bobo, who helmed the 2025 Bulldogs’ offense to an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, about his introduction to coaching under then-Georgia coach Jim Donnan and then-defensive coordinator Joe Kines.

“I’ve been blessed. Blessed to be in this profession, blessed to be raised by a high school coach,” Bobo said.

George Bobo was a high school head coach at Thomasville from 1990 until 1993, when Thomasville lost in the state finals to cross-town rival Thomas County Central.

The elder Bobo would go on to be an assistant under Sonny Smart, late father of Kirby Smart, in Rabun County.

“The men that influenced me in this journey were high school coaches, and all I ever wanted to do was be a high school coach,” Bobo said.

Bobo noted that when Mark Richt was hired at Georgia in 2001 and was looking for a young coach to be on his staff, “it helped that my dad was a high school coach in the state of Georgia.”

“I got my foot in the door there at the University of Georgia,” Bobo said. “To have him let me grow, let me learn there at the University of Georgia and to turn the reins over to me (as offensive coordinator) in 2007 and go through ups and downs, I can’t say enough about him. Coach Richt, coach Donnan, the men in my life, they’ve given me an opportunity.”

Under Richt, Bobo coached standout quarterback talent such Matthew Stafford, who recently won the NFL MVP, and Aaron Murray, who holds the school record for career passing yards and career passing touchdowns.

In 2025, Bobo had a unique connection to his starting quarterback.

Gunner Stockton, a former Rabun County standout, was coached at a young age by Bobo’s dad.

“In that town was a young Gunner Stockton, who was a little kid and would come around the field house of Rabun County and grew up and wanted to be a quarterback,” Bobo said. “My dad was there and kind of took him under his wing and kind of helped train him early on. My dad does not deserve all the credit, does not want all the credit. Gunner is who he is because he has an unbelievable family, how he works, his toughness, he’s selfless, he’s humble. Just a joy to coach.”

Bobo’s eldest son Drew was also a key member of the 2025 Georgia offense, starting in 11 games. The redshirt junior’s season was cut short by injury.

In keeping with theme, Bobo acknowledged his son’s work and development but first gave credit to his wife, Lainie, with whom he has five kids that include his son Jake, who also is on the Georgia team.

“She raised five children — really six. She raised me,” Bobo said. “True coach of the household.”

When Rowe took time to give Bobo his flowers for the work he has done at Georgia, Bobo was quick to pass the credit along.

“I appreciate that, but it’s not all me,” Bobo said. “We’ve got a great coaching staff that do an unbelievable job. We’ve got former coordinators in that room. Guys that are just selfless.”