Key Georgia football players remain sidelined for Vanderbilt game

Receiver A.D. Mitchell was dressed out but did not go through warmups, and indication he will likely not play in the 3:30 p.m. homecoming game.

ATHENS — Georgia will be without some of its key players in today’s game against Vanderbilt.

Mitchell, who suffered a high ankle sprain the second game of the season against Samford, played limited snaps in the 42-10 win over Auburn.

Starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon, who suffered an ankle injury in the win over Missouri, also did not go through warmups but is in uniform.

Tailback Kendall Milton, who was the team’s leading rusher through the first five games, did not dress out.

That leaves Georgia with only three healthy scholarship running backs: Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson.

The Bulldogs will also be without projected first-round pick Jalen Carter, who suffered a sprained MCL in the win over Missouri two weeks ago.

Georgia has a bye next week leading up to its designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 5.