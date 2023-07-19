The top wide receiver prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2024 recruiting cycle will be leaving the state. Mike Matthews, the No. 13 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle per the 247Sports Composite rankings, announced that he would be playing for Tennessee to start his college career.

Matthews is the No. 4 ranked wide receiver and the No. 3 ranked player in the state. Given Georgia’s need for wide receivers, Matthews was one of the most important recruiting targets for Georgia in the 2024 cycle, especially given he stars for nearby Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga.

That he’ll suit up for Tennessee makes the loss sting all the more. Georgia likely won’t see Tennessee on an annual basis with the SEC doing away with divisions but the Bulldogs will host the Volunteers in 2024.

Matthews is yet another Gwinnett County product that will be leaving the state. Georgia does hold a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, but he only just moved to Buford, Ga., and will do so for only his senior season. The last 5-star prospect from Gwinnett County to sign with Georgia was Isaac Nauta, and he even played his senior year at IMG Academy.