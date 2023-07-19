clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
The top wide receiver prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2024 recruiting cycle will be leaving the state. Mike Matthews, the No. 13 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle per the 247Sports Composite rankings, announced that he would be playing for Tennessee to start his college career.

Matthews is the No. 4 ranked wide receiver and the No. 3 ranked player in the state. Given Georgia’s need for wide receivers, Matthews was one of the most important recruiting targets for Georgia in the 2024 cycle, especially given he stars for nearby Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga.

That he’ll suit up for Tennessee makes the loss sting all the more. Georgia likely won’t see Tennessee on an annual basis with the SEC doing away with divisions but the Bulldogs will host the Volunteers in 2024.

Matthews is yet another Gwinnett County product that will be leaving the state. Georgia does hold a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, but he only just moved to Buford, Ga., and will do so for only his senior season. The last 5-star prospect from Gwinnett County to sign with Georgia was Isaac Nauta, and he even played his senior year at IMG Academy.

McConkey will likely be gone to the NFL next season. So to will Bowers, as he is likely going to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominic Lovett are all also draft-eligible for Georgia but they also have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to the three wide receiver commits, Georgia also holds commitments from tight ends Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich. Reddell is the No. 2 ranked tight end in the class.

This past offseason saw Georgia add two wide receivers via the transfer portal, in addition to signing three wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Given there always seems to be plenty of wide receiver talent in the transfer portal — Lovett led Missouri in receiving last season, while Georgia also nabbed Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas — you can bet Georgia will be able to find plenty of capable wide receivers in the transfer portal on a yearly basis.

Lovett has quickly adapted to Georgia’s culture and seems primed to play a big role. But there are also risks in taking a player out of the transfer portal, as Georgia saw with Smoke Bouie. He joined Georgia in January from Texas A&M but Bouie and the Bulldogs have already parted ways. Kirby Smart announced Bouie is no longer a member of the team on Wednesday.

With Matthews off the board, many of the top wide receiver options are now committed. Of the top 25 wide receiver prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle, only four remain uncommitted. Zion Ragins, a 4-star wide receiver from Gray, Ga., announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday, removing another talented pass catcher from the board.

There is still a long way to go between now and the early signing period in December. Flips can, and probably will, happen. But as it stands, Georgia seems to be set at the wide receiver position after missing out on one of the top talents in the state of Georgia in Matthews.

