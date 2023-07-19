clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfile

Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,990 (July 18, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what was said about UGA during the first day of SEC Media Days -- which began Monday in Nashville, Tenn.

Georgia football podcast: UGA a hot topic on Day 1 of SEC Media Days

Beginning of the show: Georgia wasn’t present to begin SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday. It wouldn’t have its turn until Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the reigning two-time national champions from being a hot topic. I’ll share what was said on today’s show -- including a unabashedly honest admission from LSU coach Brian Kelly about UGA and an evaluation of Dominic Lovett, a transfer wide receiver the Bulldogs added in the transfer portal, from the man who coached him last year, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.

15-minute mark: I share a reminder of what UGA coach Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days last year as a possible preview of what he could say this year.

30-minute mark: I offer an in-the-moment reaction to the news that transfer defensive back Smoke Bouie is no longer with the team.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher dodging some key questions on Monday and new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze being in the spotlight on Tuesday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

ArticleArticle Latest DawgNation Daily Podcast
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: UGA a hot topic on Day 1 of SEC Media Days
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Examining some big questions facing UGA ahead of …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: UGA might have higher stakes in rivalry game …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Big 12 coach pays massive compliment to UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart speaks out on offseason issues
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said at 2023 SEC Media Days, from new team …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kamari Lassiter’s ‘why’ illustrates why he’s the perfect …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sunglasses-wearing Texas A&M players shed background light on Smoke …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football makes its thoughts on 3-peating very clear: ‘Better …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart updates injury status of Smael Mondon, Branson Robinson …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.