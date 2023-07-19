Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,990 (July 18, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what was said about UGA during the first day of SEC Media Days -- which began Monday in Nashville, Tenn.

Georgia football podcast: UGA a hot topic on Day 1 of SEC Media Days

Beginning of the show: Georgia wasn’t present to begin SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday. It wouldn’t have its turn until Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the reigning two-time national champions from being a hot topic. I’ll share what was said on today’s show -- including a unabashedly honest admission from LSU coach Brian Kelly about UGA and an evaluation of Dominic Lovett, a transfer wide receiver the Bulldogs added in the transfer portal, from the man who coached him last year, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.

15-minute mark: I share a reminder of what UGA coach Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days last year as a possible preview of what he could say this year.

30-minute mark: I offer an in-the-moment reaction to the news that transfer defensive back Smoke Bouie is no longer with the team.