clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

NASHVILLE — Georgia fans can thank Kamari Lassiter’s mom for molding one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC.

The Georgia cornerback recognizes he wouldn’t be where he is at this point were it not for the sacrifices made by his mom.

“He was talking about his why. It really kind of hit me in the heart, man,” Smart said. “It hit me right in the gut when he talked about his mom, Miss Kammie, and how much she sacrificed so he could go to the best high school, private school, and get the best education. How many jobs she worked, how she slept on the couch at his auntie’s house.

“An incredible job that Kamari did explaining this, making himself vulnerable to the rest of our team and our players.”

The last line is a common one throughout the Georgia program but Lassiter, to an extent, has lived it. As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Lassiter wasn’t able to visit schools during his recruitment.

That meant that he could not work out for the Georgia coaching staff and earn an offer in Athens. So he, like many of the other 2021 Georgia signees, had to submit videos to the Georgia coaching staff showing what they can do.

It bothered Lassiter that Georgia waited so long to offer him. Oklahoma, Florida State, Auburn and LSU had all done so already during his recruiting process.

But Lassiter wanted to earn the Georgia offer, given much of his family is from the Savannah, Ga., area. When he finally achieved a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs, he called it a surreal moment.

“When I was getting recruited, Georgia was one of the last schools to offer me,” Lassiter said. “Me being from Georgia, I was like ‘What’s up with these guys?’ Because I had nearly all the offers I wanted, except for Georgia. I’m going to do whatever I can to get that offer.”

Smart estimated that Lassiter sent in over 800 videos to the Georgia staff over the course of his recruitment. Despite having offers from all over the country, he wanted to be at Georgia badly.

Lassiter did not have to wait long to make an impact at Georgia, as he impressed coaches from the moment he stepped on campus in the summer of 2021. Lassiter earned effusive praise from Smart during his first fall camp.

Now on the precipice of his third season at Georgia, Smart clearly knows and values what the Bulldogs have in Lassiter.

“Kamari has got a great personality. He loves competition,” Smart said. “He’s fierce. He’s a great tackler.”

Lassiter is likely to make one of the All-SEC teams later this week, with results coming out on Friday. He’s been tabbed by some NFL scouts as a possible first-round pick.

He’s set out to prove he’s worthy of the hype and praise he’s received this offseason. But mostly, he just wants to make his mom proud.

“I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my mom,” Lassiter said. “All the sacrifices and the things she’s done. Just to better me and put me in the position I am in today. I’m forever grateful for my mom and there’s nobody that I love more than my mom.”

Kamari Lassiter updates Georgia cornerback position battle

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football makes its thoughts on 3-peating very clear: ‘Better never …
NASHVILLE — Despite Kirby Smart’s best effort, the Georgia players speaking at SEC media days don’t know too much about the Chicago Bulls of the 1990′s. Those teams led by …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart: Georgia won’t rush QB rotation decisions, ‘More important to …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart is not going to rush into settling the Georgia football quarterback situation.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Running back availability still a concern for Georgia as 2023 season nears
NASHVILLE — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a lot to say about his running backs at SEC media days. While the position isn’t the focal point of football like it once was, that …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football ‘mutually agrees to part ways’ with Texas A&M transfer …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced that transfer Deyon “Smoke Bouie” will not return to the team after completing spring drills.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kamari Lassiter’s ‘why’ illustrates why he’s the perfect …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football makes its thoughts on 3-peating very clear: ‘Better …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football ‘mutually agrees to part ways’ with Texas A&M …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: Georgia won’t rush QB rotation decisions, ‘More …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Running back availability still a concern for Georgia as 2023 season …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.