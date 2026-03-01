clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
0 minutes ago
Monroe Freeling cements his first-round chances with dominant combine …
Few prospects had more to gain entering this week than Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. He had been viewed as a fringe first-round prospect coming into the NFL …
Connor Riley
8 hours ago
Early 2026 quarterback rankings show Gunner Stockton still has more to …
There are a lot of talented quarterbacks returning to college football in 2026. That much is evident at this week’s NFL combine, where Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is …
Connor Riley
21 hours ago
Dillon Bell makes eye-popping catch at NFL Combine, but brings humble …
INDIANAPOLIS — Dillon Bell is taking a humble approach to his NFL career, but on Saturday, he made the sort of catch in NFL Combine workouts that turned heads.
Mike Griffith
21 hours ago
Georgia wide receivers turn heads with testing, drill work at 2026 NFL …
Saturday was always set to be the busiest day for Georgia at the NFL combine, with Zachariah Branch, Dillon Bell and Colbie Young all working out.
Connor Riley
February 28, 2026
Monroe Freeling praises Georgia development, but laments not winning …
INDIANAPOLIS — Monroe Freeling finished his Georgia football career about as happy as he could be outside of one thing he felt worth mentioning at his NFL Combine podium …
Mike Griffith
