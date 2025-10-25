clock icon
21 hours ago
Georgia ‘stop rate’ a red flag Kirby Smart can’t ignore
ATHENS — There’s an old saying that, “what got you here won’t get you there,” and that applies to this Georgia football team.
Mike Griffith
October 20, 2025
Gunner Stockton ‘live as anybody’ in Heisman race, back among favorites
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton is back in the Heisman Trophy picture, and SEC Network expert Peter Burns doesn’t see that changing.
Mike Griffith
October 20, 2025
CBS: Kirby Smart ‘best coach on planet,’ but Georgia ‘incredibly …
ATHENS — Georgia football is on the upswing, the team ranked back in the Top 5 after a stirring 43-35 home win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
October 15, 2025
Lane Kiffin eager for ‘elite’ opportunity to beat Georgia football
Kirby Smart likes to say “you’re either elite or you’re not,” and Lane Kiffin agrees, to the extent that’s the challenge he’s putting before himself and his Ole Miss football …
Mike Griffith
October 14, 2025
Georgia football growing up, run game and experience pivotal against Ole …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone there’s only one sure way to keep Ole Miss from scoring, and that’s to keep the Rebels’ explosive offense off the field.
Mike Griffith
