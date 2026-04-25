Zachariah Branch spent just one season in Athens but it paid off tremendously for the wide receiver, as the Atlanta Falcons took him with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Branch brings proven production to go along with top-notch speed and acceleration. Georgia coaches and teammates raved about his work ethic when he arrived in Athens, fitting in seamlessly to a program that proudly isn’t for everyone. He is also an elite special teams play that will at least make an impact in that part of the game.

The knocks on Branch include his size, as he’s one of the smaller wide receivers in the draft. He also doesn’t have the longest arms, which leaves him with a smaller catch radius. At Georgia, he ran a screen on 25.4% of his routes, the most in the country. He also didn’t have a significant amount of explosive plays despite having top-notch speed.

Branch spent just one season at Georgia after transferring in from USC. In his lone season in Athens, he set a school record with 81 receptions, while also working as a dynamic punt returner for the Bulldogs.

Branch is the fifth Georgia player taken in this year’s draft.

It marks the third striaght year the Falcons have taken a Georgia Bulldog in the first round.

Zachariah Branch measurables to know for 2026 NFL draft

5-foot-8 5/8

177 pounds

29 3/8-inch arms

9-inch hands

4.35 40-yard dash

38-inch vertical

10-foot-5 broad jump

20 bench press reps

Zachariah Branch stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

81 receptions, 811 yards and 6 touchdowns for Georgia last season, leading the team in each category

Second Team All-SEC in 2025, leading the SEC in receptions

Also worked as Georgia’s punt returner, picking up 180 punt return yards on 15 returns.

Was a First Team All-American in 2023 as a punt returner

While at USC, won the Jet Award, given to the nation’s top return specialist

Was the No. 1 ranked wide receiver prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class

Had 159 career receptions, 1,634 career receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his three-year college career

Older brother Zion is a defensive back at Georgia

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Zachariah Branch

“Yeah, he jumped right in. He was humble. He met a lot to learn our system and learn our terminology. He’s a football junkie. There’s not a day I’ll leave the office that he’s not down there catching balls, running routes, doing extra. He loves football, and that’s what one of the number one qualities for being a good pro is, is do you love it?”

What to know about Zachariah Branch ahead of the 2026 NFL draft