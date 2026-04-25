FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons selected Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night, five days after he was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges in Athens.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham acknowledged the arrest didn’t have any impact on his feelings toward Branch.

“It didn’t affect the evaluation of the player,” Cunningham said Friday. “We’re obviously well aware of the incident, but it didn’t affect our evaluation.”

Branch told reporters Friday night that no teams were concerned about his arrest.

“They know who I am as a person and the character that I hold myself of,” Branch said. “And I think that that was pretty much self-explanatory, given the report and everything.”

Branch was booked into the Athens Clarke County Jail at 1:26 a.m. on April 19 on one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets and one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement official He was released on a $39 bond.

According to the police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an officer gave Branch instructions to move from the sidewalk and that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk.

The report then states that Branch “smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.”

Branch declined the opportunity to share his version of the arrest on Friday night, instead opting to focus on the joys of being drafted. He said he wasn’t anxious about the arrest affecting his draft stock considering the nature of the situation.

“If you look at the things that transpired,” Branch said, “then you’ll understand why I wasn’t anxious.”

The Falcons hosted Branch for an official 30 visit in April. Branch said he had a “great time” talking with the coaching staff and built a bond on a personal level. He felt he was allowed to be himself.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski similarly enjoyed the visit, and he touted Branch’s character Friday night.

“I think you get that when you sit across from Zachariah, you talk to him, you understand what he’s about, how passionate he is about this game,” Stefanski said. “He loves this game and he loves to be out there and working in practice. Coaches appreciate those type of guys that bring it every single day. They bring the juice every single day.

“So again, that’s why I think the fit here — we can talk through the schematic fit — but the personal fit, the culture fit, the fit in our locker room, the fit in what we believe in is really strong.”

Branch set a Georgia record with 81 receptions in 2025. The Las Vegas native tallied 811 yards and six touchdowns, earning second-team All-SEC honors at receiver and third-team all-conference as an all-purpose player.

Before transferring to Georgia, Branch spent two seasons at USC, where he caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He was an All-American return specialist in 2023, when he led the nation with 20.8 yards per punt return and notched one touchdown apiece on kick and punt returns.

The Falcons view Branch as a “great schematic fit and a great personal fit,” Stefanski said, and they value his return skills, too.

“Just a player that you can really line up all over the field,” Stefanski said. “If you go back and watch his tape over the course of his different stops and the way he was utilized, I think there’s a ton of versatility there.”