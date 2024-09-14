ATHENS — Two more Georgia defensive linemen have been ruled out for Saturday, as Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson have been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

Not listed on the availability report was cornerback Daniel Harris.

Harris was arrested on five misdemeanor driving charges, including reckless driving. The arrest report states that Harris was going 106 miles per hour on Thursday evening. He was released on bond on Thursday as well.

Harris had seen plenty of playing time as he rotated with Julian Humphrey at the cornerback spot opposite Daylen Everette. Humphrey will see a larger snap count, while freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson is next up on Georgia’s depth chart.

“Well, they do it all day of practice, so, it’s not like a handle it [situation]. It’s the same way they practice every day,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the cornerbacks. “They’re in sometimes and they’re out sometimes, so I think they handle that fine. They’re doing a good job of what we’ve asked them to do. There’s a lot of areas they can clean up, play better, and we’re in constant pursuit of getting better with those guys.”

Georgia will take on former quarterback Brock Vandagriff on Saturday, as he now plays for the Kentucky Wildcats.

The availability report also ruled out running back Roderick Robinson and defensive lineman Jordan Hall. Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was listed as questionable.

Georgia will release a final update on the availability report 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.