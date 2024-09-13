Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2285 (Sept 13, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams digs into what Arian Smith has done to provide more for UGA’s offense. We will also take a look at the injured players who might not make the trip to Kentucky. Later DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins us to look at the players the Dawgs are trying to flip. Brandon will also have some final thoughts on this week’s SEC games.

Georgia football podcast: UGA offense could be propelled by WR with ‘chip on his shoulder’

Beginning of the show: A look at how Arian Smith could factor into a Georgia offense that’s arguably still trying to figure out its playing personality.

15-minute mark: I discuss some new information shared by UGA in its latest availability report for Saturday’s game at Kentucky and describe what a prominent outside voice has noticed about UGA’s injury situation.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a final preview of the weekend’s top games.

50-minute mark: I share details on some weird vibes around Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.