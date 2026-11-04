The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday night, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 2.

Georgia is the highest-ranked SEC team in the rankings, as only Miami is rated above the Bulldogs.

Georgia is the No. 2-ranked team in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll this week.

There will be plenty of movement in the rankings between now and the final rankings, which come out Dec. 6.

This week the Bulldogs go on the road to face No. 10 Ole Miss. The Rebels beat Georgia last season in the College Football Playoff to end Georgia’s season.

“Really good football team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the Rebels. “Pete (Golding) has done a tremendous job since taking over. Obviously, we know the two games with them last year were two really hard-fought battles, hard games, a lot of ebb and flow in both games. They’ve done a tremendous job this year. They’ve got probably the best quarterback in the country who plays at a high level. He is extremely hard to defend, and a great player.”

Even after the Ole Miss game, the Bulldogs have games against No. 18 Missouri and No. 21 South Carolina still on the SEC schedule.

Georgia has been one of the surest bets to make the College Football Playoff in recent years. The Bulldogs are the only SEC team to make the College Football Playoff in both years since it expanded to 12 teams. Georgia has made the College Football Playoff in four of the previous five years.

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings receive a first-round bye. Seeds five through 12 will play each other in first-round games on Dec. 18 and 19 on campus sites.

The Bulldogs’ best win this season came against No. 5 Alabama, with the Georgia winning 20-17 earlier this year. The Bulldogs also have a win over a ranked Florida team, as the Gators come in at No. 24 in the first rankings.

The Ole Miss game represents a massive opportunity for Georgia to further add to its resume.

Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the first full College Football Playoff rankings below. The next batch of rankings from the committee will come out on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11

Miami Georgia Utah Indiana Alabama Kentucky Texas UCLA BYU Ole Miss Notre Dame Ohio State Tennessee LSU Texas Tech Wake Forest Houston Missouri Iowa USC South Carolina Arizona Oregon Florida Boise State

College Football Playoff predicted matchups