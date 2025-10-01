ATHENS — Georgia has been here before with Nate Frazier. They’ve talked about the importance of protecting the football and not giving away yards and points.

That is what makes Frazier’s continuing fumbling issue so alarming for the Bulldogs.

“It’s something that he’s gotta overcome. He’s gotta play with confidence, and it comes with habits,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. “And we’re gonna keep working on those with him, but he’s been great. He works really hard and has a positive attitude, and that’s what you look for in a teammate.”

The sophomore running back fumbled on the opening drive of the Austin Peay game. He did so again in the second quarter of the Alabama game, gifting the Crimson Tide three points which proved to be the winning margin.

Frazier has largely been viewed as Georgia’s most talented running back. When he’s not putting the ball on the ground, he’s shown he’s capable of being a difference maker for the Bulldogs.

What’s different this time around for the Bulldogs is that they may have an equally capable running back in Chauncey Bowens.

He ran for 119 yards on just 12 carries against Alabama. Frazier has never topped 100 yards in a game against an SEC opponent.

Bowens had a two-yard rushing touchdown and 4 receptions for 22 yards.

Through four games, Bowens has better numbers than Frazier. Part of that can be chalked up to Frazier just playing eight snaps against Alabama and none after his fumble.

“There’s nothing he’s doing technically wrong. He’s just got to hang onto the ball. That comes with confidence,” Smart said of Frazier on Saturday. “It comes with confidence in how you practice. You’ve got to practice it, and you got to have confidence and show it. It was more about Chauncey being the hot back more than it was anything Nate was doing.”

Georgia also has Josh McCray and Cash Jones it can sprinkle in for specific roles. McCray has emerged as Georgia’s short-yardage running back, while Jones works largely on third down. Jones’ two touches on Saturday lost Georgia seven yards.

Dwight Phillips played just one snap against Alabama after exiting the game against Tennessee with a foot injury.

Perhaps the best version of the Georgia backfield features the Bulldogs splitting carries between Bowens and Frazier, each in their second year.

But Frazier simply must do a better job of holding on to the football if he is to reemerge as a factor in Georgia’s backfield.

“The fact that Nate was cheering and happy for Chauncey shows what kind of culture we built here,” Smart said. “He was pumped for him, and he was crushed for himself. He’s upset and knows that he’s got things he’s got to work on. He’s got to continue to improve that. Nate’s not afraid of hard work. He’s not afraid to go out there and get to work and improve, and he’ll continue to do that.

Georgia rushed for 227 yards in the loss against Alabama, the most it has had in a game against the Crimson Tide. There continue to be signs of real promise when it comes to Georgia’s rushing attack.

If the Georgia running back room is going to reach its ceiling, Frazier will have to be a contributor. Specifically, in a positive sense, rather than just the fumbles.

“Look, you don’t get through this gauntlet of SEC games without having multiple backs and having guys ready, and I feel good about that room,” Smart said.

