New UGA AD shows humorous side in tweet

UGA’s Josh Brooks has lot of prove as the youngest athletics director in Power 5.

One thing is for sure, though — Brooks has a good sense of humor. On Friday evening, the 40-year old played along with the running joke on Twitter by making the tweet above.

What does all of that mean? On Thursday, the official Twitter account sent out a tweet that said in ALL CAPS that “A PENN STATER HAS APPEARED IN EVERY SUPER BOWL.” In small caps, below it read “Except for five since 1987.”

Read the fine print. What a stupid tweet😂😂😂 https://t.co/3xTV700TbF — Barstool Maryland (@barstoolUMD) February 5, 2021

Naturally, Penn State got ridiculed for that tweet, as it should. But props to the Nittany Lions for keeping it up (and not deleting it).

Then Ole Miss decided to have fun, tweeting this.

That leads us to Josh Brooks, who got in the joke with his tweet, with the small caps saying “No really it’s true and we’re the only ones.”

Back to Brooks: He has been on the job as UGA’s new athletics director for about a month, succeeding Greg McGarity. On Friday, Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Brooks signed a four-year deal worth $3.625 million:

Brooks and UGA agreed to a four-year deal that will start out paying Brooks $700,000 annually. His salary will automatically increase $25,000 per year over the length of the contract, which ends June 30, 2025. Brooks also will receive an annual retention bonus of $50,000. He’ll receive half of that and half of his $700,000 salary for the first half of this year. That brings the total compensation on the 4½-year deal to $3,625,000. Those numbers do not include other perks such as country-club memberships and automobile and insurance allowances.

On Friday, UGA also announced that Senior Associate Athletic Director Ron Courson, long-time director of sports medicine, has been promoted to Executive Associate Athletic Director.