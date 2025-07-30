ATHENS — Former Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh knows the challenges ahead after suffering a torn ACL and has his mind set on another comeback.

McIntosh suffered the injury in a non-contact practice on Saturday during special teams work and is now set for surgery on Aug. 12 in Dallas.

Richard McIntosh, Kenny’s father, told DawgNation the family would like to thank all the Georgia fans who have reached out to express their support in the aftermath of the unfortunate injury.

“Kenny and all of us enjoyed the Georgia family during his career, and it has meant a lot for so many to reach out to support Kenny now,” Richard McIntosh said.

“Our family appreciates the love and we know it has meant a lot to Kenny. He’s obviously disappointed, you never know why these sorts of things happen, but Kenny has a good attitude about it and he’s determined to get back around his team after the surgery and stay involved meetings while getting the best rehab possible.”

Many believed McIntosh was on the verge of a break-out season under new Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who replaced former Seahawks O.C. and new Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after Grubb worked one season at the NFL level.

McIntosh showed his blend of power, speed and cut-back ability last season.

McIntosh appeared in all 17 games and came on late in the season when he rushed for 172 yards on 31 carries (5.5 yards per carry).

The Seahawks were 3-0 in the three games McIntosh had at least seven carries in his most extensive action of the season.

The former Georgia tailback rushed for 38 yards on 7 carries and caught two passes in a 30-18 win at Arizona last Nov. 24, then added seven carries for 46 yards in a 6-3 win at Chicago on Dec. 26 and finally seven carries for 49 yards in a 30-25 season-ending win over the L.A. Rams on Jan. 5.

McIntosh is in the third year of a four-year contract, so a strong recovery will bode well for him as he enters into the final year of his contract next season.

Georgia fans remember McIntosh being key to the Bulldogs’ 15-0 season that culminated with the 2022 CFP Championship victory.

McIntosh had one of the most productive years for a tailback in recent Georgia history before being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Indeed, McIntosh led the 2022 team with 193 touches for 1,327 yards and 12 touchdowns, catching 43 passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 carries.

Ladd McConkey had 1,093 yards and 9 touchdowns on 81 touches that season, while Brock Bowers had 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72 touches that season.

Here’s a look at how McIntosh’s final season at Georgia stacked up with other Georgia backs from the past:

2022 Kenny McIntosh

193 touches, 1,327 yards, 12 touchdowns

(43-504-2 receiving, 150-829-10 rushing)

2021 James Cook

140 touches, 1,012 yards, 11 touchdowns

(27-284-4 receiving, 113-728, 7 rushing)

2021 Zamir White

169 touches, 931 yards, 11 touchdowns

(9-75-0 receiving, 160-856-11 rushing)

2020 Zamir White

150 touches, 806 yards, 11 touchdowns

( 6-37-0 receiving, 144-779-11 rushing)

2019 D’Andre Swift

220 touches, 1,434 yards, 8 touchdowns

(24-216-1 receiving, 196-1,218-7 rushing)

2018 D’Andre Swift

195 touches, 1,346 yards, 13 touchdowns)

(32-297-3 receiving, 163-1049-10 rushing)

2017 Nick Chubb

227 touches, 1,375 yards, 15 touchdowns

(4-30-0 receiving, 223-1,345-15

2017 Sony Michel

165 touches, 1,323 yards, 17 touchdowns

(9-96-1 receiving, 156-1227-16 rushing)

2016 Nick Chubb

229 touches, 1,216 yards, 9 touchdowns

(5-86-1 receiving, 224-1,130-8 rushing)

2016 Sony Michel

174 touches, 989 yards, 5 touchdowns

(22-149-1 receiving, 152-840-4 rushing)

2015 Sony Michel

245 touches, 1,431 yards, 11 touchdowns

(26-270-3 receiving, 219-1,161-8 rushing)

2014 Nick Chubb

237 touches, 1,760 yards, 16 touchdowns

(18-213-2 receiving, 219-1,547-14 rushing

2013 Todd Gurley

202 touches, 1,430 yards, 16 touchdowns

(37-441-6 receiving, 165-989-10 rushing)

2012 Todd Gurley

238 touches, 1502 yards, 17 touchdowns

(16-117-0 receiving, 222-1,385-17 rushing)

Other notable Georgia RBs

All-time leader 1981 Herschel Walker

(Heisman Trophy finalist, includes 12th game, Sugar Bowl)

427 touches, 2,112 yards, 24 touchdowns

(17-137-2 receiving, 410-1,975-22 rushing)

1992 Garrison Hearst

(Heisman finalist, includes 12th game, Citrus Bowl)

274 touches, 2,032 yards, 23 touchdowns

(23-322-2 receiving, 251-1710-21 rushing)

2008 Knowshon Moreno

283 touches, 1,792 yards, 18 touchdowns

(33-392-2 receiving, 250-1,400-16 rushing)

2002 Musa Smith

275 touches, 1,431 yards, 8 touchdowns

(15-107-0 receiving, 260-1,324-9 rushing)

1997 Robert Edwards

188 touches, 1,122 yards, 13 touchdowns

(23-214-1 receiving, 165-908-12 rushing)