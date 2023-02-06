AJ Green gives classy thank you to Georgia as he announces his retirement
One of the all-time great Georgia Bulldogs has announced his retirement, with AJ Green posting a short note to his Instagram announcing that his 12-year NFL career had come to an end.
“Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams,” Green wrote. “I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing.”
