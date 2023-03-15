Darnell Washington sets the record straight at Georgia football Pro Day

First up, he was re-measured and came in at 6-foot-7, taller than what he measured at the NFL combine. Even with the inaccurate listings, Washington put on a tour de force at the combine, running a 4.64 40-yard dash at 264 pounds. By comparison, Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh ran a 4.62.

Washington’s best football is very likely ahead of him. Even though he posted career-bests in 2022 — 28 receptions for 454 receiving yards as he earned Second Team All-SEC honors— Washington shared the field with Brock Bowers.

It speaks to Washington’s football character that he was fine playing a lesser role in order to help the team win. He hopes to take that same attitude to a team in the NFL.

“I’m a good, complete, all-around tight end,” Washington said. “One of my goals is coming into a team and making an impact, whether that be one game or helping out other players.”

Washington has done everything he can to put himself in the conversation to be a possible first-round pick. It’s pretty incredible if you know Washington’s story, as the Las Vegas native told reporters he went through a lot on his way to Georgia.

Those tribulations helped mold him into the prospect and person he is today. One that an NFL team should be very happy to add to their franchise.

“He’s a very mature kid. He had to mature at an early age. He’s a father,” Smart said. “I think he takes a lot of pride in that. It says a lot about who he is. He’s had a plan since he got here. He’s followed that plan, he’s executed it. He’s been selfless. First play of the Kent State game, he’s running down the field literally jumping in the air, giddy because his other tight end is running a 70-yard touchdown run. I don’t think you find that many places because it wasn’t about him.”

