Georgia cornerback DJ Daniel has free-agent deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED: DJ Daniel biggest Georgia football winner at Senior Bowl The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Daniel will be reunited with former Bulldogs’ teammate Tyson Campbell, who the Jags selected with the first pick of the second round on Friday. Daniel competed with Campbell in 2019, holding off the former 5-star prospect for the starting job after Campbell returned from a foot injury that had sidelined him in the third game.

In 2020, there was a bit of a role-reversal, as Campbell started opposite first-round NFL draft pick Eric Stokes while Daniel tried to work his way back from injury. Daniel played in just eight games in 2020. The year before, in 2019, Daniel played in 13 of 14 games and started the final 11, showing impressive press-man coverage skills and open-field talking ability.

Daniel, originally from Griffin, Ga., came to the Bulldogs by way of Georgia Military College in Fairburn. RELATED: What you need to know about DJ Daniel Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout with New England, Seattle and Green Bay, explained the sort of impact Daniel made in 2019. “We really liked DJ’s junior tape, he was really an easy guy to like over the summer,” Nagy said. “He’s really good at the line of scrimmage. He’s patient, he’s physical, and he’s good with his hands. I never thought he got on track this year, talking to the staff.” Daniel showed he was over his ankle injury at the UGA Pro Day in March, running a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash. “Just being back healthy, feeling great, feeling like my old self,” Daniel said after Pro Day, his first and only media appearance of 2020. “Just getting back to my rhythm, how I normally and how I know I can compete.”