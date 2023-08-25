But he worked his way back onto the field and found a way to contribute for Georgia. He played a key role in Georgia’s 33-18 national championship victory over Alabama, as he hauled in a 52-yard reception in the win.

Even though he’s been out of the program for over a year, current Georgia players still rave about the impact Pickens had for Georgia.

“We have a very good relationship. I’ve talked to him on the phone,” wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We were talking, and all the stuff he’s doing in the league right now is just crazy. Like, he’s putting on for the G, so I’m proud of him for that.”

As a rookie, Pickens caught 52 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns. It was a promising debut, and Pickens’ play no doubt helped Pickett in his rookie season.

The two seem poised to do big things for the Steelers this season. While Pickens’ highlight catch came against Atlanta’s backups, he’s shown he can do that against some of the best players in the NFL.