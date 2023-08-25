clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
But he worked his way back onto the field and found a way to contribute for Georgia. He played a key role in Georgia’s 33-18 national championship victory over Alabama, as he hauled in a 52-yard reception in the win.

Even though he’s been out of the program for over a year, current Georgia players still rave about the impact Pickens had for Georgia.

“We have a very good relationship. I’ve talked to him on the phone,” wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We were talking, and all the stuff he’s doing in the league right now is just crazy. Like, he’s putting on for the G, so I’m proud of him for that.”

As a rookie, Pickens caught 52 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns. It was a promising debut, and Pickens’ play no doubt helped Pickett in his rookie season.

The two seem poised to do big things for the Steelers this season. While Pickens’ highlight catch came against Atlanta’s backups, he’s shown he can do that against some of the best players in the NFL.

Pickens isn’t the only former Bulldog on Pittsburgh’s roster. The Steelers took Broderick Jones in the first round fo the 2023 NFL Draft, while tight end Darnell Washington went in the third round. Jones is vying to be the starting left tackle for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh opens the 2023 season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10. Georgia begins its season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2.

