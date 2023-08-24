Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,016 (Aug. 23, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia great David Pollack recently said about the outlook for the UGA defense this season.

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack says this year’s UGA defense could be different from others

Beginning of the show: Georgia has leaned on a dominant defense to win the last two national championships and could follow a similar plan this season as well. However, one of the best former players in program history, David Pollack, recently spoke out to explain that the overall makeup of the Bulldogs defense this season could be different from previous years under Kirby Smart. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss the eye-popping number of UGA players on the coaches’ All-SEC team -- which was released earlier this week.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.