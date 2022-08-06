Year of the Dawg continues: Richard Seymour enters Hall of Fame, Georgia rookies off to hot starts
ATHENS — Georgia football is asserting itself in the NFL, to the extent there are seeming former Bulldogs at each turn.
Former UGA star Richard Seymour was one of six players inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Saturday, continuing a 2022 football year that might as well be called “Year of the Dawgs.”
GRIFFITH: How Georgia football sits atop football world, pro and college
Just a couple of nights ago, Travon Walker — the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — stood out early in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton last Thursday.
“There was some early good, quick pass rushes in there, (and) he was very disruptive,” Jags coach Doug Pederson said.
“You know, showed his length, his athleticism, his power. You know and, he is going to be fun to watch I think all season.”