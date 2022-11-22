George Pickens turns heads while James Cook has career day to highlight Georgia Bulldogs in NFL Week 11 action

George Pickens delivered once again for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught four passes for 83 yards, hauling in a touchdown from fellow rookie Kenny Pickett. The Steelers were unable to come away with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Pickens once again looks like promising star at the NFL level.

Some of the top Bulldogs in action last week were guys playing in their first season.

In Baltimore, Justin Houston and Roquan Smith both contributed to a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Smith made his first start for Baltimore, racking up seven tackles and a sack in the win.

Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams and Lorenzo Carter of the Atlanta Falcons also had sacks this weekend. Floyd’s Rams lost to the New Orleans Saints, while the Falcons were able to come away with a win against the Chicago Bears.

It was not a great weekend for some Bulldogs in the NFL, with multiple Georgia alums leaving due to injury. New England offensive linemen David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn both left their game against the New York Jets. Andrews picked up a thigh injury while Wynn has a foot injury.

Matthew Stafford was in the midst of a strong game for the Rams, throwing for two touchdowns before having to exit the game due to a concussion. It’s the second time this season Stafford has been dealing with concussion symptoms.

As for this week’s Top Dawg, the weekly honor that goes to the former Bulldog that had the best week, we’ll give it to Cook. He’s begun to take on a bigger role in the Buffalo offense and his team came away with a win.

Top Dawg

Week 11: James Cook, running back, Buffalo Bills

Week 10: George Pickens, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 9: Justin Houston, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens

Week 8: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns

Week 7: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears

Week 6: Tyson Campbell, cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns

Week 4: Jamaree Salyer, offensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears

Week 2: D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions

Week 1: Travon Walker, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars

