Roquan Smith shines as former Georgia linebackers have strong week in the NFL
Smith was far from the only former Georgia linebacker to have an impact on Sunday. Lorenzo Carter added a sack for the Atlanta Falcons in their win over the Seattle Seahawks, while Green Bay Packers’ rookie Quay Walker forced a fumble that proved to be huge in their 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It proved to be quite a big week for several rookies, with Derion Kendrick and Jordan Davis both making their first career starts. Kendrick finished with nine tackles and a pass breakup on fourth down to help move the Rams to 2-1. Davis meanwhile notched two tackles and had a pass deflection in Philadelphia’s win over Washington.
On the offensive side of the ball, George Pickens made the play of the week as he made an unreal adjustment to bring in a Mitchell Trubisky pass. He finished the game with three receptions for 39 yards.
As for this week’s top dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, Smith takes it home. On a team as talent-dry as Chicago, having Smith almost certainly turned a loss into a win for the Bears.
Top Dawgs
- Week 3: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago
- Week 2: D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit
- Week 1: Travon Walker, defensive end, Jacksonville
