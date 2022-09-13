Dawgs in the NFL: Travon Walker shines in debut, D’Andre Swift sets new career-high

“You know, it’s unique for a guy that size and speed to be able to do some of the things he does,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But over the last three years here, we saw those. You know, when you see practice, you see thousands more reps we’ve seen in a game. So we’ve seen some really freaky events by him. And to have those three in the same game, pretty spectacular.”

Another former Bulldog on the Jaguars came down with an interception, as Tyson Campbell picked off a Carson Wentz pass. However, their individual heroics weren’t enough as the Jaguars lost 28-22 to the Commanders.

Elsewhere in the NFL, it was a great day to be a former Georgia running back. Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards on 22 carries as the Cleveland Browns came away with a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.