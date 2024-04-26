ATHENS — All it takes is one team to like you in the NFL draft, and there’s a lot to like about Georgia tailback Kendall Milton.

Milton has left an impression that his best football is still ahead of him, in the professional ranks, as he exits a successful career with the Bulldogs that saw him win two national titles.

Few tailbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft have more momentum than Milton, who scored at least one touchdown in his final nine games at Georgia.

Milton, in fact, scored nine touchdowns over the past five games en route to leading the Bulldogs with 14 touchdowns this season.

It was a fitting end for Milton, a fan-favorite who persevered through hamstring issues and two sprained knees.

Team leader

Kirby Smart and NFL types surely noted how Milton spearheaded Georgia’s historic “opt-in” Orange Bowl against Florida State.

It was Milton who announced his intention to play in the non-CFP bowl game just mere minutes after exiting a disappointing 27-24 SEC title game loss to Alabama.

“I’ve been through hell and back with these boys,” Milton said, asked if he planned to play in the non-playoff game.

“So there’s no way I won’t take every opportunity that I can to be able to play with them.”

The Bulldogs showed up en force, all of their healthy players taking part in the 63-3 win over Florida State, while injured stars Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Smael Mondon watched from the sideline.

Orange Bowl MVP

Milton made the most of his late-season momentum against the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound tailback scored the first two touchdowns in the game, carrying 9 times for 104 yards before giving way to reserves as the contest quickly got out of hand.

Milton said he could feel his teammates lifting him — just as they told him they would for the seniors.

“I (had) receivers, the offensive linemen, the defensive linemen coming up to us saying we’re going to send you out the right way,” Milton said, “an that showed in practice, how hard we all practiced.”

Attack mentality

Milton went to the 2024 NFL Combine knowing he had work to do, in terms of impressing pro types.

Milton said his approach was to take an “attack mentality” to his training for the standardized NFL field testing in Indianapolis.

The results were impressive: Milton had a 1.51-second 10-yard split, which ranked among the top three backs at the combine, despite his imposing 225-pound frame.

Milton’s 35.5-inch vertical and 124-inch broad jump also compared favorably with elite tailback talents, somewhat negating an ordinary 4.62-second 40.

NFL Combine Breakdown

• Height: 6-foot-1.5

• Weight: 225 pounds

• Arm: 31 3/4-inches

• Hand: 9 5/8-inches

• 40-yard dash: 4.62

• 10-yard split: 1.51

• Vertical: 35.5-inches

• Broad jump: 10-feet-4

• Bench press: 18 reps

• Draft range: Fifth to seventh round