INDIANAPOLIS — Kamari Lassiter figures to be the first Georgia defensive back off the NFL Draft board in April, but you’ll hear no such presumptions from the former Bulldogs’ team captain.

Lassiter takes a humble, businesslike approach to his craft, and that means taking things one step and one day at a time.

“Georgia prepared me in every way, from a player standpoint, to a maturity standpoint,” Lassiter said in his NFL combine podium interview on Thursday from the Indiana Convention Center.

“They helped me understand the game in a way that I never understood it. I understand situational football now, and I’m able to talk football with GMs and head coaches, and I’m sitting in front of you guys at a place I didn’t think I’d be a couple of years ago.”

Lassiter is sitting as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick depending on how he performs in the drills on Friday (TV: NFL Network, 3 p.m.) and how early the run on cornerbacks begins.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Bulldogs’ offensive tackle Amarius Mims are considered more of sure things, but Lassiter could open eyes with a fast enough time in the 40-yard dash.

Georgia safeties Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith will also be taking part in the on-field drills and looking to firm up or improve their draft stock.

Lassiter, expected to measure in at 6-foot and 180 pounds, has the sort of longer frame that NFL teams like to see along with the technique and cover skills he learned playing for the Bulldogs.

The fact Lassiter was selected a team captain and emerged as one of Kirby Smart’s favorite players will certainly speak volumes to NFL Teams.

Lassiter shared sage advice when asked how one becomes a favorite of a demanding coach like Smart, who is known to be very difficult to satisfy.

“Do your job, be accountable, earn the resect of your teammates and coaches and everything will fall in place,” Lassiter said. “Every day is not going to be easy.

“Some days will be better than others You just keep putting the work in and anything is possible.”