University of Georgia icon Stetson Bennett expected to join elite clientele, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett means business these days, on and off the field. The departing University of Georgia quarterback made more than $1 million in NIL earnings last year and is poised to make much, much more if he can find his way into the NFL.

WATCH: Stetson Bennett sells nickname rights, now delivering as ‘the Milkman’ To that end, Bennett is expected to announced a deal to sign with agent Chris Cabbot, who represents Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa. Bennett is projected by some teams as a fifth-round NFL draft pick after helping Georgia win back-to-back CFP Championship Games after the 2021 and 2022 seasons over Alabama (33-18) and TCU (65-7) these past two seasons. Bennett could improve his draft stock next week in Mobile, Ala., should he choose to compete at the Senior Bowl all-star game. RELATED: Stetson Bennett gets big break for storybook career, Senior Bowl invite The NFL will have hundreds of representatives on hand to observe and meet with the most elite outgoing seniors in the nation, including owners, general managers, head coaches and scouts.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy has said conversations with Bennett are ongoing, and the UGA quarterback confirmed as much during his Manning Award Zoom call on Monday morning. Bennett’s ability to prolong his football career and bring positive publicity to himself should enable him to make much more money in endorsements, as well. Everett Sports Marketing, which helped Bennett become one of the most famous and richest collegiate students to benefit from the NIL last year, will continue to represent those commercial dealings. ESM also represents Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Brock Bowers. Bennett, who is reportedly expected to get his bachelor’s degree this spring, has certainly put his University of Georgia experience to good use. The ups and downs of Bennett’s career have been well-documented, from his transfer out and back into UGA after a junior college stop, to his ability to overcome his coaches and critics.

Bennett now finds himself among elite clientele teed up with yet another opportunity to prove himself on the football field against other elite players at the Senior Bowl. TCU’s Max Duggan will be among the other quarterbacks in attendance, and if Bennett accepts his invitation as expected, he would be coached by Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Bears, of course, run a system friendly to mobile quarterbacks like Bennett — and their current QB, Justin Fields. RELATED: Could Senior Bowl fate lead Stetson Bennett to unite with Justin Fields in Chicago? The Atlanta Falcons are thought to be another NFL team that could be interested in selecting Bennett for his mobility, and obviously, popularity in the local market. If history is an indicator, Bennett will be eager to make the most of any opportunity he is granted to continue his football career.

UGA News