Georgia’s Jack Podlesny accepts all-star game invite, not returning for 2023 season

ATHENS — Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny is apparently ready to try out for the NFL after this season in what’s considered a deep year at his position. Podlesny has accepted an invite to a secondary-level college all-star game in Orlando, according to the Hula Bowl social media account.

Receivers Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock are among other players who might not return for the 2023 season. For now, however, all of the Georgia players are focused on finishing the 2022 season in a winning fashion. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at 8 p.m. this Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. RELATED: Scouting report: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia in CFP Semifinal Podlesny was named the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Year by the league coaches and was a first-team All-SEC selection. The Bulldogs have enjoyed an outstanding kicking game with Podlesny ranking among the most consistent in the nation, hitting on 61 of 61 extra-point kicks and 23 of 26 field goal attempts.

On kickoffs, 73 of his 91 kicks have been touchbacks or fair catches. Podlesny couldn’t seem to be much more consistent or accurate, and yet, he’s not ranked among the top kicker prospects by NFL experts and might be relegated to signing as a free agent. RELATED: Ohio State QB gives early hint at Buckeyes game plan for Georgia ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller each have Podlesny outside the top three kickers. Maryland’s Chad Ryland, Michigan’s Jake Moody and Missouri’s Harrison Mevis rank high on their lists. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles and Alabama’s Will Reichard were ranked in Miller’s top three.

Podlesny is a former walk-on from St. Simons Island, Ga.

