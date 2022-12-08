Dawgnation Logo

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter takes over top of NFL Draft ‘Big Board’ on ESPN

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) pressures Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) in an incomplete pass during the second half of their NCAA football game at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia won 16-6. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
ATHENS — Géorgie defensive tackle Jalen Carter is at the top of Mel Kiper’s “Big Board,” the No. 1 NFL draft prospect according to the long-time, well-connected ESPN expert.

“Carter has been fantastic since he returned in late October from missing two games because of a knee issue,” Kiper penned in the ESPN pay site article.

“He has three sacks in his past five games, including (a) show for force in the SEC title game against LSU. Georgia had five defenders picked in Round 1 last April, and Carter arguably was more disruptive than all of them in 2021.”

Georgia players Broderick Jones (No. 23) and Kelee Ringo (No. 25) were the other Bulldogs’ players on Kiper’s “Big Board.”

SEC players Will Anderson, Will Levis, Bryce Young ranked No. 2, No. 3 and No 4 are Kiper’s Big Board.

Kiper released his ranks in each position group, and Stetson Bennett was ranked No. 9 among the quarterbacks.

Here are the QB rankings and where other Georgia players ranked in their position group

Quarterbacks

1. Will Levis, Kentucky

2. Bryce Young, Alabama

3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

4. Anthony Richardson, Florida

5. Jayden Daniels, LSU

6. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

7. Jaren Hall, BYU

8. Jake Haener, Fresno State

9. Stetson Bennett, Georgia

10. Tanner McKee, Stanford

Tight ends

No. 6 Darnell Washington

Offensive tackles

No. 3 Broderick Jones

Offensive centers

No. 3 Sedrick Van Pran

Defensive tackles

No. 1 Jalen Carter

Outside linebackers

No. 4 Nolan Smith

Cornerbacks

No. 5 Kelee Ringo

Safeties

No. 4 Christopher Smith

