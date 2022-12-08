Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter takes over top of NFL Draft ‘Big Board’ on ESPN
ATHENS — Géorgie defensive tackle Jalen Carter is at the top of Mel Kiper’s “Big Board,” the No. 1 NFL draft prospect according to the long-time, well-connected ESPN expert.
“Carter has been fantastic since he returned in late October from missing two games because of a knee issue,” Kiper penned in the ESPN pay site article.
RELATED: NFL experts: Jalen Carter is best player on Georgia’s team, ‘he destroys them all’
“He has three sacks in his past five games, including (a) show for force in the SEC title game against LSU. Georgia had five defenders picked in Round 1 last April, and Carter arguably was more disruptive than all of them in 2021.”
RELATED: ‘88′ more than just a number for Georgia defense, Tennessee takes note
Georgia players Broderick Jones (No. 23) and Kelee Ringo (No. 25) were the other Bulldogs’ players on Kiper’s “Big Board.”
RELATED: Jalen Carter doesn’t need Heisman Trophy to validate his greatness
SEC players Will Anderson, Will Levis, Bryce Young ranked No. 2, No. 3 and No 4 are Kiper’s Big Board.
Kiper released his ranks in each position group, and Stetson Bennett was ranked No. 9 among the quarterbacks.
Here are the QB rankings and where other Georgia players ranked in their position group
Quarterbacks
1. Will Levis, Kentucky
2. Bryce Young, Alabama
3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Jayden Daniels, LSU
6. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
7. Jaren Hall, BYU
8. Jake Haener, Fresno State
9. Stetson Bennett, Georgia
10. Tanner McKee, Stanford
Tight ends
No. 6 Darnell Washington
Offensive tackles
No. 3 Broderick Jones
Offensive centers
No. 3 Sedrick Van Pran
Defensive tackles
No. 1 Jalen Carter
Outside linebackers
No. 4 Nolan Smith
Cornerbacks
No. 5 Kelee Ringo
Safeties
No. 4 Christopher Smith
UGA News
- Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter takes over top of NFL Draft ‘Big Board’ on ESPN
- Georgia safety Malaki Starks, punter Brett Thorson lead 4 Bulldogs on All-SEC Freshman team
- Georgia’s Todd Monken deservedly highest-paid college football assistant, Top 10 list revealed
- Stetson Bennett among top finishers in AP college football player of year voting
- Former Georgia star George Pickens experiences rookie growing pain with Pittsburgh Steelers