Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter takes over top of NFL Draft ‘Big Board’ on ESPN

ATHENS — Géorgie defensive tackle Jalen Carter is at the top of Mel Kiper’s “Big Board,” the No. 1 NFL draft prospect according to the long-time, well-connected ESPN expert. “Carter has been fantastic since he returned in late October from missing two games because of a knee issue,” Kiper penned in the ESPN pay site article.

Kiper released his ranks in each position group, and Stetson Bennett was ranked No. 9 among the quarterbacks. Here are the QB rankings and where other Georgia players ranked in their position group Quarterbacks 1. Will Levis, Kentucky 2. Bryce Young, Alabama 3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State 4. Anthony Richardson, Florida

5. Jayden Daniels, LSU 6. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee 7. Jaren Hall, BYU 8. Jake Haener, Fresno State 9. Stetson Bennett, Georgia 10. Tanner McKee, Stanford Tight ends

No. 6 Darnell Washington Offensive tackles No. 3 Broderick Jones Offensive centers No. 3 Sedrick Van Pran Defensive tackles No. 1 Jalen Carter Outside linebackers No. 4 Nolan Smith Cornerbacks No. 5 Kelee Ringo Safeties

No. 4 Christopher Smith

