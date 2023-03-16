Georgia football All-American Jalen Carter strikes deal to avoid jail time, per report

ATHENS — Georgia football All-American Jalen Carter has reportedly struck a deal that will allow him to avoid jail time in the wake of his arrest on charges of racing and reckless driving. Carter’s attorney has said the projected first-round NFL Draft pick has pled no contest to the misdemeanor charges and will receive 12 months probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and finish a driving course, per The Athletic.

It’s a significant deal for Carter, whose draft stock has dropped after news broke that he had charges linked to the tragic Jan. 15 crash that claimed the lives of UGA lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Per a previous statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department: The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to ouststiance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour.” Carter, per the report, was driving a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk with a Hellcat V-8 motor which is capable of speeds at or approaching 180 mph. Carter received his vehicle through an NIL transaction with an Ohio dealership.

RELATED: Carter makes statement related to arrest on racing and reckless driving charges Coach Kirby Smart indicated at the Georgia Pro Day on Wednesday that Carter may be dealing with personal issues as a result of the incident. “I think him being isolated away from us for a while, because he’s been out working out and training, it’s tough,” Smart said, asked of Carter’s psyche. “I can only imagine what he’s dealing with internally as a survivor from a tragic accident, knowing the outcome of that accident. “There’s some mental health things there that you have to be able to help with.” Carter did not have his best workout at Pro Day, and when he cramped up near the end of the drills critics were quick to draw conclusions. The subpar showing comes two weeks after Carter was forced to leave the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to turn himself into the Clarke County police after the warrant involving the facing and reckless driving chargers was issued for his arrest.