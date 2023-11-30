Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Amazing Jordan Davis: Georgia icon delivers eye-opening performances on …
Georgia football icon Jordan Davis has delivered two jaw-dropping performances in one week, the most recent off the field.
Mike Griffith
Dawgs in the NFL: Jordan Davis goes viral, Matthew Stafford turns back the …
Chasing down Josh Allen is no easy task. Doing so at 6-foot-6 an 360 pounds in nearly impossible.
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: Jalen Carter goes viral for interception attempt
Jalen Carter made his fair share of viral plays during his time in college. Be it his destruction of Tennessee to hoisting Jayden Daniels in the air in the SEC championship …
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: Roquan Smith has career day while Broderick Jones …
While the Baltimore Ravens ultimately lost on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, it would be hard to place any of the blame at the feet of star linebacker Roquan Smith.
Connor Riley
WATCH: Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett honored, cheered at Sanford …
ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett was welcomed with cheers on Saturday night in Sanford Stadium.
Mike Griffith
Georgia negotiating to keep Carson Beck as his NFL draft stock …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football knows its history against Alabama: ‘We want to beat …

Connor Riley
Georgia football has one of it’s ‘most physical, chippiest practices’ …

Connor Riley
Justin Hill nails last-second jumper, Georgia basketball erases …

Jack Leo
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
