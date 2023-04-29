Kearis Jackson signs with the Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agent

Jackson’s most productive season at Georgia came in 2020, when he led Georgia in receptions (36) and receiving yards (514). He wasn’t as productive in 2021 or 2022, but he still played a key role in Georgia’s passing attack. Jackson caught 21 passes for 320 yards in his final season for the Bulldogs. Jackson did play in a tight end-heavy offense, which does somewhat explain the dulled production.

One of Jackson’s top traits is his versatility. He briefly played running back at Georgia. He was also key special teams player for Georgia, as the Bulldogs used him as a punt and kick returner.

Jackson was one of the key leaders for Georgia during his time with the program. He was a tone-setter for the Bulldogs and a key reason Georgia was able to win back-to-back national championships. He played through numerous injuries during his career, doing whatever he could to make sure he could be on the field to help his team.