1 minute ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
Mike Macdonald leads Seattle over Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Mike Macdonald is taking Seattle back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 10 years, in only his second year as the Seahawks head coach.
Mike Griffith
How Georgia grad Mike Macdonald launched from Athens to NFL coaching …
ATHENS — Mike Macdonald is taking a businesslike approach to Seattle’s NFC championship game showdown Sunday with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
Mike Griffith
Matthew Stafford heats up in the clutch, L.A. Rams beat Chicago in overtime
Matthew Stafford led the NFL in passing this season, but on Sunday night, it was all about cold, hard efficiency.
Mike Griffith
James Cook, Mecole Hardman not enough to lift Buffalo over Denver
James Cook became just the second back to rush for 100 yards against the Denver defense and Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough for Buffalo to …
Mike Griffith
Matthew Stafford embracing Windy City NFL playoff showdown in Chicago
Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford is not bracing for the elements in Chicago, so much as he’s embracing them.
Mike Griffith
