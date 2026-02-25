INDIANAPOLIS — CJ Allen made clear he is prepared for this moment in his career, even if he has decided to delay his NFL combine workout drills until Georgia’s Pro Day.

“I’m going to push everything back to my Pro Day,” Allen said during his podium interview on Wednesday in the Indiana Convention Center at the NFL Combine.

“That’s when I”ll be running, jumping and doing drills, so nothing (Thursday).”

Allen has put enough running, jumping and drilling of opposing players on tape to be projected as a potential first-round NFL pick when the draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

“I’d like to say I can do it all, that’s my job description, to hit people,” said Allen, who started 41 games for the Bulldogs over his three-year career, finishing last season with career-highs in tackles (88), tackles-for-loss (8) and sacks (3.5).

“I have good size, when I hit you, you’re going to feel it. I’m able to generate knock-backs, especially going against offensive linemen.”

Allen said there’s something about playing the middle linebacker position in Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme with the Bulldogs, and a lineage of NFL middle linebackers before him are evidence of as much.

Players like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Roquan Smith have grown into elite performers and team leaders playing the position at the NFL level.

“When you sign that (scholarship) paper, you know what you’re signing up for, especially as an inside linebacker,” said Allen, who UGA listed at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds. “It’s a different kind of commitment with the style of defense we play.”

That’s where Allen’s noted leadership skills, preparation and instinct kick in, and why NFL teams are so high on him as a potential first-round prospect.

“First Georgia Bulldog drafted, I’m not sure he’s the first, but he’s my favorite, CJ Allen,” said Nick Baumgardner, a senior NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic.

“I think he’s the guy, when I hear Kirby Smart talk about him, he’s the quintessential Georgia linebacker, he’s also got some of the hybrid (versatility) stuff.

“This is the best linebacker class we’ve seen in a while, he’s very safe, he’s my favorite guy in the (Georgia) group.”

Allen was immensely popular with teammates, as well, often selected as a game captain with proven leadership skills.

“I think I have a super power to make guys around me better on and off the field,” Allen said. “Me playing in the middle (of the defense) elevates guys around me, and same thing off the field.”

Allen credited Smart for having him ready to be a starting middle linebacker as a rookie, as his NFL draft grades suggest.

“He definitely prepared me,” Allen said. “I prepared as as starter from Day One, no matter how deep the room was, (and) I take a lot of pride in it …. I know that’s the quarterback of the defense.

“Our practices, Coach Smart and Coach (Glenn) Schumann put us in uncomfortable positions,” Allen said, “so when we get to the games, it’s nothing.”

Allen’s attitude and the playing style he’s put on tape is everything, so when Allen does work out at the UGA Pro Day (tentatively set for March 18), it will be all about Allen’s measurables validating his abilities.

“I’m proud of how I came into the game, into college,” Allen said in what equated to the public portion of his NFL job interview.

“I came in with hunger and aggression and kept it throughout my whole career.”