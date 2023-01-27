Two-time national champ Kenny McIntosh ready to compete amid deep Senior Bowl RB room

The same could be said for almost any starter on the Bulldogs’ team after the offense, defense and special teams pulled together to carry one another through a 15-0 season.

ATHENS — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh might not seem like he has anything left to prove as a two-time national champion and the Bulldogs yards-from-scrimmage leader.

McIntosh was among the most important, one of only three SEC players since 2000 to have more than 500 yards rushing and receiving and score 10 touchdowns.

McIntosh has been a clutch contributor throughout his four-year career at UGA, once one of the top kick returners in the nation at Georgia when he wasn’t getting his chances in Dell McGee’s deep RB rotation.

The media has been hard on McIntosh when it comes to recognition, however, as he did not earn All-SEC honors or make any postseason award lists as a finalist or even semifinalist.

This, despite Kirby Smart calling McIntosh the “Alpha leader” of the Bulldogs offense last season and crediting him with carrying the team on his back at Missouri amidst an offensive meltdown in the narrow 26-22 win.

The good news for McIntosh and the four other UGA players who are choosing to compete in postseason all-star games — Robert Beal (East-West Shrine), Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon — is that the NFL will judge the players for themselves.

McIntosh has turned some heads already with his efficiency and consistency.