Ladd McConkey is accustomed to making statements on the biggest stages. He did so once again on Saturday at the NFL combine.

McConkey put down an impressive 4.40-unofficial 40-yard dash, undoubtedly helping his draft stock as he pushes to potentially be the first wide receiver taken in the first round of the draft for Georgia since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach. McConkey ran a 4.43-unofficial on his first run.

With the impressive run, McConkey continues to ace the NFL draft process. He had a standout week at the Senior Bowl, showcasing his ability to get in and out of breaks and create separation.

While McConkey has run the 40-yard dash, the drills he could really wow in are the 3-cone and short shuttle, which will be run later on Saturday. Those should highlight McConkey’s start and stop ability and it would not be a surprise if he were one of the top testers in that drill.

Kamari Lassiter had the best 3-cone time of any defensive back on Friday, when he ran a 6.62.

McConkey posted a 36-inch vertical and a 10-foot-4 broad jump.

McConkey measured in at 6-foot and 186 pounds. His arm length was listed at 30 and 1/4 inches while his hands came in at 8 and 5/8 inches.

“When it comes to competing, I’m going to out compete you, I’m going to outwork you,” McConkey said on Friday. “I think I can run routes, play on the outside, inside, special teams. Think I’m very versatile and can do a little bit of everything. The guys in this draft class are ridiculous but in terms of being able to do a little bit of everything, I think I can stand up there with all of them.”

Injuries prevented McConkey from being the best version of himself during his fourth season at Georgia. He missed five games due to back and ankle injuries. How he checks out medically will go a long way in determining his draft slot.

McConkey caught 30 passes in 9 games for Georgia, totaling 478 receiving yards. His best games came against Missouri and Florida, when Georgia was without Brock Bowers. McConkey caught 13 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in those two games when he was unquestionably Carson Beck’s top option.

McConkey is one of two Georgia wide receivers participating at the NFL combine, with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint being the other. Former Georgia wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Adonai Mitchell ran a 4.46-unofficial and a 4.35-unofficial, respectively.

In total, Georgia sent 11 players to the NFL combine. McConkey and the rest of the Bulldogs will get another chance to show what they can do on March 13, as that is when the Bulldogs will hold their pro day.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25.

Ladd McConkey measurables