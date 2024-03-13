ATHENS — Georgia superman Brock Bowers may not be ready to don his cape at Pro Day, but there’s plenty of other talent making the trip worthwhile for 32 NFL teams.

The Bulldogs have another top NFL draft class, having sent 11 players to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.

All of those players, including Bowers, are expected to be on hand for interviews with NFL teams and select testing.

Bowers, who in addition to his incredible football skills is noted for his intense workout regimen, has been slowed by a hamstring injury and is expected to delay running for teams until April.

Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims, another projected first-round NFL draft pick, suffered a hamstring injured running a 5.07-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine and is also expected to be limited.

Receiver Ladd McConkey, however, is expected to be full speed while running routes and catching passes from UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton.

McConkey, whose draft stock has been soaring since his Senior Bowl performance, is also expected to take part in the bench press and drills showing his quickness.

Carson Beck, a projected top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, said on Tuesday he will not throw to his former teammates at Pro Day.

Beck threw at the Georgia Pro Day two years ago at the request of current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens.

Georgia wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is also expected to be running routes and might opt into running the 40-yard dash after passing on the opportunity to perform in that drill at the NFL Combine.

Here’s a look at how the Georgia players fared at the NFL Combine:

Ladd McConkey

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 186 pounds

Arm: 30 1/4-inches

Hand: 8 5/8-inches

40-yard dash: 4.39

10-yard split: 1.52

Vertical: 36-inches

Broad jump: 10-feet-4

Bench press: 13

Brock Bowers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 243 pounds

Arm: 32 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 3/4-inches

Amarius Mims

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 340 pounds

Arm: 36 1/8-inches

Hand: 11 1/4-inches

40-yard dash: 5.07

10-yard split: 1.78

Vertical: 25.5-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-3

Kamari Lassiter

Height: 5-foot-11 1/2

Weight: 186 pounds

Arm: 30 7/8-inches

Hand: 8 7/8-inches

3 cone: 6.62

Short Shuttle: 4.12

Javon Bullard

Height: 5-foot-10 1/2

Weight: 198 pounds

Arm: 30 3/4-inches

Hand: 9-inches

40-yard dash: 4.47

10-yard split: 1.51

Tykee Smith

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 202 pounds

Arm: 31 5/8-inches

Hand: 9 1/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.48

10-yard split: 1.58

Vertical: 36-inches

Broad jump: 10-feet

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10-inches

Vertical: 35-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-11

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 298 pounds

Arm: 31 3/8-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 5.20

10-yard split: 1.77

3 cone: 7.46

Short shuttle: 4.82

Kendall Milton

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 225 pounds

Arm: 31 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 5/8-inches

40-yard dash: 4.62

10-yard split: 1.51

Vertical: 35.5-inches

Broad jump: 10-feet-4

Bench press: 18 reps

Draft range: Fifth to seventh round

Daijun Edwards

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 207 pounds

Arm: 29 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-6

Zion Logue