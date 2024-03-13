ATHENS — Georgia superman Brock Bowers may not be ready to don his cape at Pro Day, but there’s plenty of other talent making the trip worthwhile for 32 NFL teams.
The Bulldogs have another top NFL draft class, having sent 11 players to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.
All of those players, including Bowers, are expected to be on hand for interviews with NFL teams and select testing.
Bowers, who in addition to his incredible football skills is noted for his intense workout regimen, has been slowed by a hamstring injury and is expected to delay running for teams until April.
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims, another projected first-round NFL draft pick, suffered a hamstring injured running a 5.07-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine and is also expected to be limited.
Receiver Ladd McConkey, however, is expected to be full speed while running routes and catching passes from UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton.
McConkey, whose draft stock has been soaring since his Senior Bowl performance, is also expected to take part in the bench press and drills showing his quickness.
Carson Beck, a projected top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, said on Tuesday he will not throw to his former teammates at Pro Day.
Beck threw at the Georgia Pro Day two years ago at the request of current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens.
Georgia wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is also expected to be running routes and might opt into running the 40-yard dash after passing on the opportunity to perform in that drill at the NFL Combine.
Here’s a look at how the Georgia players fared at the NFL Combine:
Ladd McConkey
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 186 pounds
- Arm: 30 1/4-inches
- Hand: 8 5/8-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.39
- 10-yard split: 1.52
- Vertical: 36-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet-4
- Bench press: 13
Brock Bowers
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 243 pounds
- Arm: 32 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 3/4-inches
Amarius Mims
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Weight: 340 pounds
- Arm: 36 1/8-inches
- Hand: 11 1/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.07
- 10-yard split: 1.78
- Vertical: 25.5-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-3
Kamari Lassiter
- Height: 5-foot-11 1/2
- Weight: 186 pounds
- Arm: 30 7/8-inches
- Hand: 8 7/8-inches
- 3 cone: 6.62
- Short Shuttle: 4.12
Javon Bullard
- Height: 5-foot-10 1/2
- Weight: 198 pounds
- Arm: 30 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.47
- 10-yard split: 1.51
Tykee Smith
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 202 pounds
- Arm: 31 5/8-inches
- Hand: 9 1/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.48
- 10-yard split: 1.58
- Vertical: 36-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Arm: 33-inches
- Hand: 10-inches
- Vertical: 35-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-11
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 298 pounds
- Arm: 31 3/8-inches
- Hand: 9 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.20
- 10-yard split: 1.77
- 3 cone: 7.46
- Short shuttle: 4.82
Kendall Milton
- Height: 6-foot-1.5
- Weight: 225 pounds
- Arm: 31 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 5/8-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.62
- 10-yard split: 1.51
- Vertical: 35.5-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet-4
- Bench press: 18 reps
- Draft range: Fifth to seventh round
Daijun Edwards
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 207 pounds
- Arm: 29 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 1/2-inches
- Broad jump: 9-foot-6
Zion Logue
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 314 pounds
- Arm: 33 1/2 inches
- Hand: 10 inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.14
- 10-yard split: 1.82
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: 9-foot-1
- Short shuttle: 4.92