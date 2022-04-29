Lewis Cine: Minnesota Vikings take Georgia football safety in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart isn’t easy to please especially at the safety spot he once played while an All-SEC defensive back himself. RELATED: ‘Heat-seeking missile’ Lewis Cine rising fast in NFL draft ratings But Smart doesn’t hesitate to shower Minnesota first-round pick Lewis Cine with praise at each turn.

“When you design a safety, he’s got all the qualities,” Smart said. “He’s really been a student of the game.” Cine will be studying up for the Vikings next season with hopes of making an immediate impact as a starter. Combine Hero Cine blew away NFL scouts and general managers at the combine, running faster and jumping higher and longer than many expected.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Cine ran a 4.37-second time in the 40-yard dash, recorded a 36.5 vertical jump and recorded an explosive 133-inch broad jump. M-V-P, M-V-P Cine was the Defensive MVP in Georgia’s 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis. Cine had seven tackles and a PBU in the win over the Crimson Tide, capping an All-SEC season that saw him earn semifinalist honors for the Jim Thorpe Award. Prime Time