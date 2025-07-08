Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2489 (July 8, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams reasons why the media could be favoring Arch Manning over Gunner Stockton, despite similar playing time. Plus, a look at some of college football’s most popular rivalries. Later, Bill Bender joins the show to discuss where Gunner Stockton ranks among SEC quarterbacks.

Here’s how Gunner Stockton could outplay Arch Manning in 2025

Beginning of the show: I discuss the hype around Arch Manning in comparison to Gunner Stockton despite both quarterbacks having similar levels of experience and explain why the media might get this one wrong.

15-minute mark: I ask where all the UGA rivalries went?

20-minute mark: The Sporting News’ Bill Bender joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including Oklahoma’s longtime athletic director announcing his retirement.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.