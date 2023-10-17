ATHENS — As hard as it may be to believe at this point, Matthew Stafford and Leonard Floyd are two of the oldest former Bulldogs in the league.

Yet the two continue to be productive for their respective teams. Stafford once again led the Los Angeles Rams to a win, completing 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown.

He didn’t turn the ball over either in Los Angeles’ 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. While some expected Los Angeles to be one of the worst teams in football, Stafford has led the Rams to a 3-3 record to start the season. He’s looking like the best version of himself while working with Rams coach Sean McVay.

He connected with Cooper Kupp on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

As for Floyd, he was a former teammate with Stafford. The two helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Floyd is now a Buffalo Bill and has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

He picked up another sack against the New York Giants on Sunday night to help the Buffalo Bills pick up a win. Floyd now has 6.5 sacks on the season, the sixth most in the NFL to this point of the season.

Floyd wasn’t the only Georgia defensive player to take down an opposing quarterback this week. Malik Herring, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker all had sacks for their respective teams. Herring and Walker came away with wins for their respective teams.

Davis, despite D’Andre Swift having a receiving touchdown, was unable to come away with a win as the Eagles lost for the first time this season. Philadelphia did not have star defensive tackle Jalen Carter available as he missed the game with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia did see Nakobe Dean return to action, after he missed time with a foot injury. He had 4 tackles in the loss. A number of Bulldogs are banged up at the moment, including Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and Packers linebacker Quay Walker.

In Baltimore, Roquan Smith led the Ravens to another win. He finished with 9 tackles in a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly NFL honor which goes to the top former Bulldog in the NFL, we’ll go with Floyd. He continues to produce at an elite level in his first season in Buffalo.

Top Dawg