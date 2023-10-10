Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens dazzles at the end, Jalen Carter takes down Matthew Stafford


clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens dazzles at the end, Jalen Carter takes …
It’s becoming readily apparent that the best play for the Pittsburgh Steelers is to just chuck it downfield to George Pickens.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dawgs in the NFL: Jadeveon Clowney says Roquan Smith is the best …
Roquan Smith made it very clear the Cleveland Browns were in for a long day on Sunday. And the star linebacker followed it up with a stellar performance in a 28-3 win over …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dawgs in the NFL: D’Andre Swift continues to fly high for Philadelphia …
The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in a number of former Bulldogs in recent seasons as they look to bolster their roster.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Details emerge regarding Nick Chubb injury, recovery timeline
Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Nick Chubb, confident he’ll bounce …
ATHENS — It’s not hyperbolic to say that Nick Chubb is one of the most important players of the Kirby Smart era. Chubb elected to bypass the 2017 NFL Draft in favor of …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Mark Stoops fires NIL-related shots at Georgia: ‘They bought some …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Upset chances for Georgia opponents, Tennessee tops remaining schedule

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart explains how Rara Thomas can be ‘the biggest guy that can …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck calls out ‘disrespect’ after …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football ‘not sleepwalking anymore,’ deserves No. 1 ranking

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.