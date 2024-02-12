Patrick Mahomes was awarded Super Bowl MVP honors, but not before giving a shout out to former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman on Sunday night.

Hardman reeled in the game-winning 3-yard touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind for a 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco in Las Vegas.

“Mecole Hartman battled through adversity this year,” Mahomes said, “made that play, and it was special.”

CBS commentator and former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo agreed.

“You have to time that motion perfectly,” Romo said, “where you can hide him behind the line (before breaking back outside.”

Hardman was a man of few words on the trophy stand, saying, “It feels great ... It feels awesome.”

Hardman went inside with pre-snap motion before breaking back out outside, using his blazing speed to gain outside leverage on the defense before reeling in the game-winning touchdown pass.

It was Hardman’s third catch in the game for 57 yards, as he had caught a 52-yard pass from Mahomes earlier.

Former Georgia defensive end Malik Herring also saw action for the Chiefs, recording a tackle.

The Bulldogs were represented on the 49ers roster, as well.

Former Georgia receiver Chris Conley came up big on special teams, making two special teams tackles in coverage and downed a punt inside the 5-yard line.

Charlie Woerner didn’t have any catches for San Francisco from his tight end position, but he sprung tailback Christian McCaffrey on several of the runs that totaled up to 80 yards on 22 carries.