A Georgia Bulldog will be the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will be the Seattle Seahawks’ next head coach.

Macdonald graduated from Georgia with a degree in finance in 2010. He spent four seasons at Georgia, first working as a graduate assistant in 2010 and then from 2011 to 2013 as a defensive quality control assistant, working with Mark Richt and then defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

“We were doing everything. We were setting up tables for dinner, you name it,” Macdonald said prior to the 2021 Orange Bowl. “Back then we didn’t have iPads, so we had the play books, and I remember just having a really rough relationship with the printer. But yeah, those were great days, man. Just learning from Coach Richt and Coach Grantham and Coach (Mike) Bobo and really just what makes an organization tick, how does it go, just being in on the ground floor, doing anything you can to help the team win was really valuable. They’re great people in that building, and it was great, great experience for us.”

Macdonald was born in Boston and attended Centennial High School in Roswell, Ga.

Macdonald spent much of his coaching career working for the Harbaugh brothers, first with John and the Baltimore Ravens and then one season with Jim at Michigan. Macdonald was the defensive coordinator for Michigan during the 2021 season, where the Wolverines won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff.

Macdonald met up with Georgia in the College Football Playoff, with the Bulldogs getting the better of Macdonald. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had his best start to that point, as he threw for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-11 win.

Macdonald did enough in his lone season with Jim to earn the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator job with John, a title he held for the past two seasons.

In 2023, the Ravens had the best record in the NFL thanks in large part to its defense. Led by All-Pros Kyle Hamilton and former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, Baltimore made it to the AFC championship game before losing 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City did not score in the second half of the game.

While in Baltimore this past season, Macdonald worked with former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Seattle drafted running back Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is the only former Bulldog on the roster. As a rookie, McIntosh did not appear in any games.