WATCH: Nolan Smith gives an actual recruiting pitch after giving Georgia football the perfect recruiting pitch

Then in Smith’s interview with Stacey Dales of the NFL Network, Smart’s smile probably grew.

Nolan Smith was the star of the first day of the 2023 NFL Combine workouts. That likely brought a smile to Kirby Smart’s face.

Then he went on the field and wowed the NFL community.

While some might be shocked by it, Smith wasn’t in the slightest. He was ready for the moment.

“I play football. That’s why I’m here. I haven’t done anything in a long time,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday. “I can’t wait to showcase my talents. Everyone thought I died and all this stuff. I turned off the mock drafts, I turned off my phone, and I picked up a book. You can’t hurt me. I just wanted to create an iron mind, a mindset that no one can hurt me. No matter what you say about me, I’m just going to work.”

Georgia players have made it a habit of turning in dominant performances at the NFL combine, as Travon Walker, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Lewis Cine all did so a year ago prior to becoming first-round picks.

Smith wasn’t the only Georgia outside linebacker to impress on Thursday, with Robert Beal running a 4.48 40-yard dash. That was the third fastest of anyone in his position group. Jalen Carter did not work out but he was on hand to cheer on his teammates.

Kelee Ringo, Chris Smith and Jack Podlesny will take the field on Friday, with another chance to wow NFL coaches and decision-makers.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation