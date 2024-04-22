ATHENS — The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday. For Georgia, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims are expected to hear their name called on opening night.

But the NFL draft lasts three days and spans 257 total picks. ESPN’s Jordan Reid mapped out how he thinks every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will go.

In total, Reid has eight Bulldogs getting drafted over the course of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers is widely expected to be the first Georgia player off the board, as Reid has him landing with the New York Jets.

“The pressure to win next season is at an all-time high in New York, as Aaron Rodgers returns from an Achilles injury at age 40,” Reid wrote of Bowers. “Bowers would give him an immediate top-tier option in the passing game behind Garrett Wilson, and the Jets would love his after-the-catch ability.”

Bowers is expected to be the first tight end taken in the draft. He won the Mackey Award in each of the previous two seasons, which is given annually to the nation’s top tight end. While there are some concerns about Bowers’ positional value, he led Georgia in receiving in each of the past three seasons.

Reid has Mims joining Bowers in the AFC East, with the massive offensive tackle coming off the board with the No. 21 pick to the Miami Dolphins.

“Mims arguably has the most upside of any offensive tackle in this class,” Reid wrote. “The problem is he has only eight starts to his name, so the sample is small. Even so, Mims’ movement skills, lower-body quickness and power are all off the charts. Ability isn’t the question; it’s durability. If Mims is able to stay healthy, he’s more than capable of playing on the left side in the NFL.”

Georgia has had four offensive tackles taken in the first round since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. Mims would be the fifth.

The Bulldogs are expected to be well-represented during the second night of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Reid has four Bulldogs being drafted over the course of the second and third round.

Reid has Ladd McConkey landing with the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 37, Javon Bullard being taken by the Buffalo Bills with pick No. 60, Kamari Lassiter getting drafted by the Washington Commanders with pick No. 67 and Sedrick Van Pran landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 98.

Rounding things out, Reid has defensive back Tykee Smith going in the fifth round to the Carolina Panthers with pick 142. The final Bulldog Reid sees coming off the board is Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with pick No. 212, landing with Jacksonville Jaguars.

Notable players Reid does not see getting drafted include Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Zion Logue. If Georgia ends up with only eight players drafted, it would be the fewest for the program since the 2020 NFL Draft, when the Bulldogs had seven players drafted.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, with the first round airing on ESPN.