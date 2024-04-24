ATHENS — Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims represents an attractive — and hulking — first-round prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims boasts just 17 percent body fat with a rare blend of power and speed.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has cited Mims’ relative lack of experience in comparison with other first-round prospects, as Mims started just eight games and played 655 snaps.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart put that into perspective during the NFL Draft evaluation process, however.

“What does that matter if you’ve blocked Travon Walker, Nolan Smith, Robert Beal your whole career,” Smart said, noting how challenging the UGA practice are with the offensive and defensive starters often going against each other.

“What does eight starts matter? Would you rather have someone who started 27 games and played against nobody, or somebody who played against first-round draft picks every day in practice? I know which one I’m picking.”

Clean bill of health

Mims worked out along with Brock Bowers in front of 15 or so NFL teams at a private workout in Athens on April 10 and the results impressed, as his power and athleticism was on display in drill work.

Mims was limited in workouts at Georgia Pro day the previous month, taking part only in the bench press as he rested a sore hamstring.

Mims missed time during the season after sustaining a high ankle sprain against South Carolina, leading to tight rope surgery. Mims returned but left the SEC Championship Game against Alabama early after tweaking the ankle and did not play in the 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Burst to pull

Mims ran a 5.07-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he felt he could have gone even faster had he not felt a twinge in his hamstring. Mims also did a 111-inch long jump, which tops former UGA first-round offensive line picks Isaiah Wilson (110), Andrew Thomas (109) and Broderick Jones (108).

Sackless

Mims did not allow a single sack in 372 career pass-blocking snaps at right tackle for Georgia.

NFL Combine breakdown

• Height: 6-foot-8

• Weight: 340 pounds

• Arm: 36 1/8-inches

• Hand: 11 1/4-inches

• 40-yard dash: 5.07

• 10-yard split: 1.78

• Vertical: 25.5-inches

• Broad jump: 9-feet-3