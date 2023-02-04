What’s at stake for 4 Georgia players competing in Senior Bowl today

MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh will come out of the same tunnel at Hancock Whitney Stadium that he went back into with 30 minutes left in the first Senior Bowl practice earier this week. “Guess that does it for him,” one onlooker said, presuming that even if McIntosh checked out OK, he would pull out of the all-star game after such a close call.

McIntosh not only returned to practice on Wednesday -- the ailment proved only a calf cramp -- but he did so with a vengeance, standing up linebackers in one-on-one blocking drills and ripping off a 65-yard run. RELATED: Kenny McIntosh shines at Senior Bowl, shares thoughts on Todd Monken The Georgia tailback, seemingly overshadowed each week this season by more popular television narratives, will be among the four Bulldogs’ playing in today’s Senior Bowl game (2:30 p.m. NFL Network). McIntosh, safety Chris Smith, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and kicker Jack Podlesny each have their own storylines. But there are three things the Georgia players at the Senior Bowl have in common: • model student-athletes

• team captains • competitive fire Each of the four Bulldogs who are playing in the Senior Bowl today possess a burning desire to compete even after 15 games this season and plenty of convincing film clips. McIntosh emerged as what Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha leader” of the Georgia offense, a teammate who made every workout and was universally liked and respected in the locker room. McIntosh is one of just three SEC players since 2000 with 800 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns -- and yet, he wants to wear the “G” helmet one more time today. “I feel like I have more to prove,” McIntosh said. “I want to show teams all I can do, blessed to have this opportunity.”

Smith, an All-American and likely future College Football Hall of Famer, has been working at cornerback as well as safety this week. NFL scouting types have surely noticed Smith’s nose for the football on tape and even this week, as he has had multiple pass break-ups in Senior Bowl practices and was beaten just once in one-on-one drills. RELATED: Georgia captain Chris Smith is all over the field at the Senior Bowl Podlesny elected to come out for the draft on his schedule — not the NFL’s — as this is a deep draft for kickers. Podlesny recently finished his Master’s degree and felt it the right time for him to move on from Georgia. It did indeed seem meant to be when Podlesny was assigned McClendon as a roommate, giving him an opportunity to serve and support his Bulldogs’ teammate. RELATED: Jack Podlesny shows true leadership at Senior Bowl, supporting McClendon

McClendon, meanwhile, has heavy lifting ahead as he comes in a bit undersized at right tackle (288 pounds) and is just two months removed from a sprain knee suffered in the SEC Championship Game. The fact McClendon is back on the field competing less than three weeks removed from suffering a head injury in a tragic accident that killed two is no less than remarkable. McClendon will wear the No. 77 to honor fallen teammate Devin Willock, one of two Georgia program members killed in a well-documented Jan. 15 crash in Athens. RELATED: Warren McClendon moving forward with his career after tragic car wreck

UGA News