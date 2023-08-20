White, in his second season with Las Vegas, led the Raiders ground game with 10 carries for 40 yards along with making a catch for 9 yards.

Most all of the attention, however, was focused on Bennett, Hollywood knowing a good story when it sees one.

“I’d say some good learning opportunities and some good bounce back,” Bennett said, assessing his performance. “But there’s definitely some moments that I’ve got to improve on.”

Bennett avoided being sacks and made some impressive throws before finishing his night with a 4-yard sprint into the end zone that capped an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

“It was good to be able to end with the touchdown drive, I thought he saw the field well,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said. “The overall operation there were some things he did some things he did a nice job with, and there’s always going to be things we’re able to learn from.”